The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to shake off their Week 12 loss to the Detroit Lions. During the contest, Colts wide receiver Josh Downs exited with a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.

The Colts haven’t provided anything official, but it appears that Downs is considered week-to-week and is a long-shot to play on Sunday against the New England Patriots, a source said, per Ian Rapoport. The belief is he did not suffer a major injury.

Downs’ streak of quality performances came to a halt against the Lions, connecting on just three passes for 27 yards on seven targets from Anthony Richardson.

Downs has been one of the Colts’ most consistent playmakers in recent weeks, but it appears that his impact has now officially been impacted by Richardson’s return as the team’s starter quarterback.

The second-year wideout will look to return to form whenever he’s back at full health. He recorded at least 60 or more yards through the air over four consecutive outings.

Josh Downs’ status up in the air for Week 13

Downs caught a pass from Richardson early in the fourth quarter where he appeared to have suffered the shoulder injury. He also re-entered the game before time expired, so it’s a good sign for the Colts.

However, the team may want to be cautious with Downs in Week 13, as their upcoming matchup against the lowly Patriots looks to be a favorable one.

The Colts should also still have their other key weapons available in Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Adonai Mitchell.

There should be more clarity on Downs’ status leading up to the final injury report on Friday, after the team goes through the practice week.

The Colts meet up with the Patriots on December 1 in Foxborough, with their playoff hopes on the line.