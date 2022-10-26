Following a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team will move forward with quarterback Sam Ehlinger as the starter in place of Matt Ryan, sending shockwaves through the NFL landscape. However, in speaking with the media on Wednesday, the second-year player from the University of Texas says he is prepared for the new challenge.

Per Zak Keefer of The Atheltic, Ehlinger had spent his time “always preparing to be the starter. Regardless of when the opportunity was gonna come,” adding that this mindset has “alleviated a lot of the stress.”

Ehlinger also credits Matt Ryan and backup Nick Foles with aiding in his development, sharing that the experience of working with the veteran signal-callers is akin to “an education I can’t pay for.”

While there may be ulterior financial motives behind the team making the QB switch, Ryan is incredibly supportive of Ehlinger as the Colts starter preparing to take over. “I love Sam. He’s been awesome since the day I got here,” said Ryan. “My job shifts now — now I gotta do everything I can to help him. He’s gonna do great for us.”

In his rookie season last year, Ehlinger only appeared in portions of three games, logging zero pass attempts, and did not start a single game. Week 8’s matchup against the Washington Commanders will be Sam Ehlinger’s first career NFL start. The Colts are still in the conversation for the division crown in the AFC South; however, sitting in second place with a record of 3-3-1 does not leave a ton of margin for error. Time will tell how the newly-minted starter will handle the pressure.