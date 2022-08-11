Frank Reich makes Matt Ryan decision for Colts’ preseason opener vs. Bills

The Indianapolis Colts are getting ready to start their preseason against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon. For the fans hoping to see new quarterback Matt Ryan, they are in luck. Head coach Frank Reich announced that he will play briefly.

“[Ryan will] play maybe a quarter, maybe a little less,” Reich said, via the Colts’ official website. “We’ll just take it as the flow of the game.” Indianapolis will be playing in Buffalo to begin their 2022 preseason.

Ryan will not be facing Josh Allen, as the Bill superstar will not see any action. It makes sense to rest him in a meaningless game, which makes it somewhat questionable for the Colts to play the 37-year-old. However, getting him some playing time with his new teammates is valuable and playing for just a handful of series shouldn’t be too big of a deal.

Indianapolis is looking to establish a stronger passing game to pair with superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Although the former MVP and Atlanta Falcons star has seen his best days, Ryan should be a strong presence under center. He threw for 3,968 yards on 560 attempts, completing 67.0 percent of them, to go along with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Colts have been one of the more talented teams in the NFL in recent years but don’t have much playoff success to show for it. They are hoping that Ryan can help them get back into the postseason and lead them on a long playoff run. The first glimpse of Ryan with his new team will come against one of the teams that could stand in their way in the playoffs.