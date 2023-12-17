Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. gives fans great news after taking vicious hit.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was a victim of a vicious hit from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee on Saturday. Colts fans (and Pittman's fantasy football managers) held their breaths as they witnessed the talented wideout lying on the ground following the hit. Pittman exited the game with a concussion and did not return, leaving fans worried about his health and status in the coming weeks.

Pittman, however, has allayed fears about his injury with a short but reassuring post on X (formerly Twitter).

“I’m all good😁,” Pittman shared.

Kazee was also ejected for his hit on Pittman, who left the game with 78 receiving yards on four catches and five targets. His receiving yards total still ended up as the best among all players from either the Colts or Steelers.

Despite his calming message, it might be too early to tell whether Pittman will be able to give it a go in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons at home. Considering that the Colts are still in the running to earn a playoff spot in the AFC with an 8-6 record following their 30-13 takedown of the Steelers, expect Pittman to try everything to get a green light to play. That said, concussions are a tricky injury and players respond differently to it.

Pittman is easily one of the most — if not the most — important offensive weapons for the Colts, who have also won three of their last four outings, so his status in Week 16 and beyond will be closely monitored by Indianapolis' fans — and again, his fantasy football owners, especially those whose teams made their leagues' playoffs.