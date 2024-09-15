Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson said he knows he has work to do, even though he did hit a big play in Week 1. But things ground to a halt in a loss to the Packers, leading receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to make a rough admission about the Colts’ offense.

Pittman didn’t exactly pull a punch, according to a post on X by James Boyd of The Athletic.

“Michael Pittman, asked what the “missing ingredient” to the #Colts’ offense is right now: “I have no idea.”

Colts WR Michael Pittman struggling with rest of offense

The Colts couldn’t get much going against the Packers’ defense in a 16-10 loss. Richardson seemed to be in the middle of the struggles, throwing a pair of bad interceptions. He also got tagged with a third pick when his last-play Hail Mary pass got snagged by the defense.

Richardson finished 17 of 34 for 204 yards and one touchdown. Making those numbers seem even worse, the supposed dual-threat quarterback carried only four times for 37 yards. None of those numbers will often be good enough for the Colts to make offensive noise this season.

Pittman said it’s back to the drawing board for the entire offense, according to indystar.com.

“We just didn’t execute,” Pittman said. “We’ve got to get our base plays because we can’t always rely on the big shots. We’ve got to find ways to get completions, positive runs, and stay on the field.”

Richardson said things didn’t go well from the get-go.

“We just started slow,” Richardson said. “It’s frustrating when you have a decent week of practice. You game plan a certain way. And then you get to the game, and some things are switched up and you adjust too late. We started off slow as a group and we definitely can’t do that, especially as an offense. We know we’re better than that, and it just hurts. Just losing, bro.”

Colts head coach Shane Steichen didn’t mince words. He said the buck stops with him, but all facets of the team need to improve.

“We got to get it fixed,” Steichen said. “It starts with myself. I’m the head coach. We’ve got to get in that meeting room Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and get it fixed. That’s the bottom line.”