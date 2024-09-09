Heading into the 2024 season, the Indianapolis Colts were 0-8-1 in their last nine Week 1 games, and to the disappointment of most of the 65,306 fans who packed into Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon, that record only got worse this week. The Colts were toppled by their AFC South rival the Houston Texans by the final score of 29-27, but they were treated to a once-a-season sort of throw from a once-in-a-decade talent.

Shane Steichen has been coaching in the NFL in some capacity since 2010, spending time within the Chargers, Browns and Eagles organizations before landing his first head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts last season. So when a guy as seasoned as Steichen says that he's never seen a throw like this one, it speaks volumes.

“Obviously, that opening touchdown pass to Alec, I don’t think I’ve seen a throw like that,” Steichen said in his postgame press conference, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “That’s just physical ability, launching that ball down the field. There’s not many guys that can do that.”

When Anthony Richardson entered the NFL Draft after his Junior season at Florida, there were never any concerns about his raw athletic talent, his ability to make jaw-dropping plays, or his bazooka of a right arm. It's the consistency and nuances of the quarterback position that skeptics wondered about, which is something Shane Steichen still hopes Richardson can improve upon.

“Just each week, that’s what we’re looking for,” Steichen said. “Consistency week in and week out, getting better as we keep going through this thing for sure.”

Anthony Richardson excites, but Colts QB still has room to grow

For as remarkable as that 1st quarter bomb to Alec Pierce was, and for as impressive as Richardson is using his legs — he ran the ball six times for 56 yards and a touchdown — there is still plenty for the 22-year-old to work on.

For example, Richardson completed just 9-of-19 pass attempts against Houston, and even last year in limited action, he completed under 60 percent of his passes. He was also picked off in the red zone by Texas rookie safety Calen Bullock late in the 1st half when the Colts had an opportunity to take a lead heading into halftime.

All things considered, the Colts must feel comfortable knowing they have their quarterback of the future, but for Indianapolis to seriously contend in 2024, Anthony Richardson still has plenty of room to grow.