The Indianapolis Colts defense got hit with injuries on a couple of their key players on that side of the field. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and defensive end Laiatu Latu both failed to finish Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers due to different lower-body issues sustained in the 16-10 loss at Lambeau Field to Malik Willis and company.

Injuries piling up for Colts defense

Buckner exited the Packers game in the third quarter because of an ankle injury, while Latu exited in the fourth quarter with a banged-up hip.

“Colts DL DeForest Buckner, one of the NFL’s most durable players, suffered an ankle sprain that is expected to make him a long-shot for next week against the Bears, sources say, wrote Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

The good news for the Colts for now with regard to Buckner's injury is that it doesn't seem to be a serious one.

“X-Rays were negative, MRI is coming. The belief is the sprain is not a severe one.”

Still, there is a chance that Buckner misses at least Week 3's showdown against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears at home.

“We're all praying for Buck that he gets well,” Colts defensive end Kwity Paye said after the loss to the Packers, per Stephen Holder of ESPN. “The kind of guy that Buck is, he's not going to sit on the sideline if he's not really injured. It's a real injury, so we're just praying for Buck to be good.”

Buckner was only able to record a tackle against the Packers, as the Colts struggled to stop Green Bay's rushing attack. The Packers rushed for 140 yards on 18 attempts versus Indianapolis.

Latu, on the other hand, will still have more tests but initial findings appear to suggest nothing serious as well, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. He had a tackle and a fumble recovery in the Packers game.

“Source: #Colts rookie pass rusher Laiatu Latu, who left Sunday’s game vs the #Packers with a hip injury, “should be fine,” posted Schultz. “Latu will undergo further tests today to confirm, but it appears Indy dodged a bullet.”

Buckner's and Latu's injuries add to the headache of Indianapolis' stop unit which was also not at full strength downfield against the Packers. The Colts played at Lambeau Field without the services of starting cornerback JuJu Brents and strong safety Julian Blackmond due to knee and shoulder injuries, respectively.