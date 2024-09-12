ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for yet another NFL Week 2 betting prediction and pick as we head north for this matchup between NFC and AFC powers. The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) will visit the Green Bay Packers (0-1) as one side will see their first win of the new campaign. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Colts-Packers prediction and pick.

The Indianapolis Colts dropped their Week 1 matchup to the highly-touted Houston Texans by a close 27-29 margin. It was tough for them to keep up with the offensive power of Houston, but the Colts hung tight and had their own moments of promise – a solid loss all things considered as they head into this Week 2 matchup the betting favorites.

The Green Bay Packers dropped their Week 1 game from Brazil as they fell 29-34 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Arguably the biggest story of the week was franchise man Jordan Love going down with an injury that initially looked like Green Bay's season would be over. Love dodged an injury with no tears to his knee, but they'll have to trust backup Malik Willis to make the start for them here.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Packers Odds

Indianapolis Colts: -3 (-102)

Moneyline: -156

Green Bay Packers: +3 (-120)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 40.5 (-115)

Under: 40.5 (-105)

How to Watch Colts vs. Packers

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

TV: FOX, NFL+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

After sitting out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, Anthony Richardson returned in a big way and already has the NFL world buzzing about his talent. While fans were amazed by his size and ability to run the ball last season, it was a viral touchdown throw for about 60 yards in the air (thrown off his back foot) that caught the attention of experts and fans everywhere. His combination of arm talent and athleticism is completely unique for the position and he'll be the driving force of this team's success. He also led the team in rushing last week with 59 yards, so expect him to play a similar style during this meeting with the Packers.

Jonathan Taylor carried the ball 16 times for a modest 48-yard total, but his presence in the backfield was enough for the Colts to work their magic in play-action and getting Richardson out into open space. Given the success Saquon Barkley saw running against the Packers' front line, we can expect Jonathan Taylor to be much more involved in this offense than he was in Week 1. Their defense is likely to be focused on stopping the running game given Green Bay's situation at QB, so expect them to have prepared a solid game in adjusting to the circumstances here.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Green Bay Packers' season flashed before everyone's eyes as the worst was expected from Jordan Love's apparent knee injury. However, the franchise quarterback avoided any structural damage and he won't be placed on the IR, which is easily the best-case scenario given the way he went down. The Packers signed free agent QB Malik Willis, who appeared for the Titans last season, just weeks ago after some shaky performances from backup Sean Clifford during the Preseason. It's doubtful that Willis will have had time to memorize the entire playbook, so we should see a run-heavy offense from the Packers squad during the first few weeks.

While their offense will be a serious question moving forward without Love under center, Green Bay's defense looked very solid at times against the Eagles. Admittedly, they struggled to do anything against Saquon Barkley as he eventually wore their line down, but their secondary was flying all over the place and forced a clutch interception in the final drive for the Eagles. Their defense will have to find at least one turnover during this game in order to give them a chance to keep up with the Colts' offense.

Final Colts-Packers Prediction & Pick

This will be an interesting game to watch given Malik Willis is making his first start after just a few weeks of joining the Green Bay Packers. While they have confidence in him, expect this to be an extremely run-heavy game script with Josh Jacobs and potentially Jayden Reed receiving the bulk of the touches. It'll certainly take some creativity from coach Matt LaFleur to push the ball downfield, but the Packers are most likely to do so via the running game this week.

Anthony Richardson should be a matchup problem for the Packers and his ability to run the ball will be huge if he can extend broken plays. Lambeau is no easy place to play, but the two-headed running attack of both Richardson and Taylor should see some success in wearing down the Packers' front lines.

Ultimately, we have to roll with the Colts to get this win on the road. While the Packers have a solid defense and are confident in Malik Willis running this offense, this is a scenario they didn't want to plan for and it's tough to back them with any kind of money here. If the Colts can replicate Philadelphia's success in running the football, the Colts should be able to pick up this win. Take the Colts to win the game and the total under.

Final Colts-Packers Prediction & Pick: Indianapolis Colts ML (-154); Under 40.5 (-105)