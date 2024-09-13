The Indianapolis Colts came very close to defeating the Houston Texans in Week 1. Colts QB Anthony Richardson was on fire, heaving bomb after bomb to Alec Pierce in an effort to keep up with the Texans. It was almost enough to get a crucial win against a division rival.

Thankfully, Indianapolis has a much easier challenge in Week 2.

Packers fans breathed a collective sigh of relief earlier this week. Jordan Love suffered a scary-looking injury in Brazil in Week 1, and many fans feared he would be out for the season. He will be back in a handful of weeks, but Love will not be able to suit up against the Colts.

Replacing Love with backup Malik Willis completely changes everything about this Week 2 matchup.

The Colts have a very good chance of picking up their first win of the season in Week 2. They just need to play some smart football and lean on their greatest strengths.

Below are four Colts bold predictions ahead of their game against the Packers this weekend.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson shows more flashes of brilliance against Packers

Richardson was dealing out highlight plays to start the 2024 NFL season. It is fair to say that Richardson exceeded expectations, keeping the Colts toe-to-toe with one of the AFC's strongest teams.

Richardson is set up well to continue his success against a weary Packers team.

The Packers are not only recovering from overseas travel, but they are without their starting QB. Love's absence changes how the Colts can call this game because they know they will not be facing a potent offense when on defense.

The key for the Colts and Anthony Richardson will be to play smart football on offense. That doesn't mean that you take away Richardson's ability to make big plays, but you don't need to push the ball down the field quite as aggressively anymore.

My prediction: Richardson continues to ride the momentum from Week 1, making multiple impact plays with both his arm and his incredible scrambling ability.

The Packers defense gets fed a steady diet of Jonathan Taylor

I know what I would do if I'm the Colts coaching staff.

Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson have a chance to wear down the Packers defense on Sunday. If the Colts can manage some long, methodical scoring drives in the first half, they have a chance to take the air out of the ball in the second half.

Indy does have quick-strike ability on offense, which they can pull out if they ever need to pull back in front. However, I think they'd be better served with trying to dominate time of possession and exhaust the Packers defense. Once that happens, they can run the Packers out of the building.

My prediction: Jonathan Taylor runs for over 100 rushing yards and a touchdown. Anthony Richardson joins him with at least 50 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own.

Colts run defense gets seriously tested by Josh Jacobs, Packers offense

The Colts did put one vulnerability on tape in Week 1 that the Packers can exploit — run defense.

Texans RB Joe Mixon ran all over the Colts last week, carrying the ball 30 times for 159 yards and a touchdown. What's worse, Houston was blowing open huge running lanes against Indianapolis with just an average offensive line.

This should be concerning for Colts fans, because they can expect to see a ton of running from the Packers on Sunday.

My prediction: the Packers run the ball at least 30 times between Josh Jacobs and Malik Willis. This gives the Packers the best chance to win the game, so they would be foolish to do otherwise.

Packers put up a strong effort in one-score loss to Colts

All of the above makes it sound like the Colts will play their easiest game of the season. I don't see it being quite that simple.

The Packers are a young, well-built team that should not crumble into dust just because Jordan Love is hurt. Matt LaFleur is a great coach who'll have his team motivated and give them a schematic advantage.

I believe LaFleur will devise a gameplan that gives the Packers the best chance to win with Willis at QB. However, the Packers may need a lot of help from their defense and special teams to actually secure a victory.

My prediction: the Colts will win, but only by one score.

I could see the Colts being up by multiple scores heading into the fourth quarter and holding off a comeback. Therefore, some garbage time production from the Packers may skew how the box score looks after a one-sided game.