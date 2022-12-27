By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts, amid a tumultuous season marred by a coaching change, dealt with yet another drastic change, this time to their starting quarterback. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday decided to bench Matt Ryan, who has started 12 of the Colts’ first 15 games, in favor of Nick Foles, the man who inexplicably led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl triumph over Tom Brady, of all people. However, Foles is now a mere shell of the quarterback who won Super Bowl MVP honors in 2018.

Nick Foles’ first start of the season, which came against the motivated Los Angeles Chargers, ended in a disastrous 20-3 loss, with the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium vociferously chanting for a QB change. The 33-year old quarterback struggled all night long. He completed only 17 of 29 passes, and, worst of all, tallied three interceptions as the Colts’ offense sputtered.

Nevertheless, Jeff Saturday didn’t see it fit to roll with Sam Ehlinger despite Foles’ struggles, and it seems like the interim head coach is sticking with Foles as the team’s QB1 to end the Colts’ season.

“I said I didn’t think a change was going to help us move the ball any more effectively. I don’t think making another change is going to spark it. […] Sam has had his shot as well. I wasn’t here when that happened. As Nick was practicing, we felt like he gave us the best opportunity and unfortunately tonight was not his night,” Saturday said, per NFL.com.

Saturday’s faith in Nick Foles may be a bit misplaced. After all, Foles hasn’t been a quality quarterback for the greater part of the past decade. Nevertheless, it didn’t help Foles at all that he needed to adjust to a new role after being the team’s number three for much of the season.

“Anytime there’s change, you try to get acclimated as fast as you can and get the timing down. We had a really good week of practice and unfortunately the execution wasn’t good enough to win this game,” Foles said.

On the season, the Colts have mustered a dreadful 4-10-1 record. That is one of the worst marks in the entire league, and it will take more than the shuffling of a few spare parts on the roster for Indianapolis to produce a winning product on the field.