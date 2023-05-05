Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback depth chart became a bit clearer on Friday afternoon, as the team released former Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The decision to release Foles comes a week after the Colts selected Florida QB Anthony Richardson with the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Foles, 34, is still owed $1.5 million in guaranteed salary for the 2023 season. A one-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion- and Super Bowl MVP- with the Eagles, Foles signed a two-year contract to be a backup QB with the Colts back in June of 2022.

Indianapolis, which had also traded for veteran Matt Ryan last offseason, endured a carousel at the position in 2022, as the likes of Ryan, Foles and Sam Ehlinger all took starting snaps under center at one point last season.

With seven different QBs appearing in at least one game since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck in 2018, it was clearly time for the Colts to start over with a young signal-caller.

Enter Richardson, a freakish athlete with track star speed and a rocket arm who is still a bit raw, given his lack of starting experience in college.

Could the Foles release be a sign of even more faith in Richardson? That is unclear, as Indianapolis also has veteran QB Gardner Minshew, who has started 24 games in his NFL career, and Ehlinger, on the depth chart.

Any way you slice it, the fact that there is now one less QB on the Colts’ depth chart will make Richardson watch that much more interesting.

Meanwhile, Foles, who has bounced around from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Chicago Bears and the Colts in recent seasons, will once again be looking for a new home.