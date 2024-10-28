The Indianapolis Colts lost 23-20 to the Houston Texans in Week 8. The loss put a two-game cushion between the teams in the AFC South race and will impact Indy's playoff chances. One play is garnering reaction from across the sports world and it is not good for Anthony Richardson. Franchise legend Pat McAfee bashed Richardson for asking out of the game because he was tired in the third quarter.

“I've never seen that before. I've never seen that before in my life out of a quarterback. Legitimately. And I know I echo the sentiments of everyone else who has tweeted, talked about it, or done anything about it. An NFL quarterback does not tap out of a game, especially if they're able to go play.”

Joe Flacco came into the game and handed the ball off on third and long. Matt Gay made the field goal, making the entire thing relatively meaningless in the outcome of the game. Regardless, the spotlight is on Richardson to be the franchise quarterback. McAfee says he did not show that in the Colts' loss.

“That's kinda part of the position. You're the face of the franchise. Whenever you're tapping out when you're healthy, what message are you sending to everyone in the building, everybody in the locker room, the entire city, the fanbase? You're 22 years old! It's the middle of the season! It's Week 8! You're supposed to be in mid-season form.”

Do the Colts have a quarterback problem?

The Colts drafted Anthony Richardson fourth overall in the 2023 NFL draft thinking they finally had a franchise quarterback. After the Phillip Rivers and Matt Ryan experiments, the fanbase was excited for a young prospect. He injured his shoulder after only four games last season, ending his rookie season. His sophomore campaign has not been fantastic and could lead to a quarterback change.

McAfee mentions how important this game was to the AFC South race. With the Jaguars and Titans floundering early in the season, the division looks like a two-horse race. The Texans have now beaten the Colts twice and hold a two-game lead. While the season is far from over, things are looking bleak for the Colts.

They can join the Wild Card conversation in a sloppy AFC. With the Jets and Dolphins vacating the playoff conversation, there are plenty of spots available. If Joe Flacco was playing every week, Colts fans would believe in their team more. With Richardson's roller-coaster play, it's hard to believe