Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew is signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Minshew reunites with new Colts head coach Shane Steichen after both of them spent the past two seasons with the Eagles.

Minshew has spent the bulk of the last three seasons as a backup, starting four games for the Eagles over the last two seasons. With Steichen calling the plays as offensive coordinator, Minshew played exceptionally well filling in for Jalen Hurts, throwing for over 1100 yards and seven touchdowns. The Eagles went 1-3 in the four games Minshew started.

Prior to his arrival in Philadelphia in 2021, Minshew started 20 games across two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Following an injury to incumbent starter Nick Foles, Minshew took over the starting reins during his rookie season in 2019 and immediately made an impact.

The Jaguars went 6-6 with Minshew under center that year, as he threw for 3721 yards, 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

It will be interesting to see how the Colts handle their quarterback situation in 2023 and beyond. The Colts have struggled mightily to replace longtime starter Andrew Luck following his shocking retirement prior to the 2019 season.

Seven different quarterbacks have started a game for the Colts across the last four seasons, and there’s a very real possibility that number could get to nine in five seasons in 2023.

Indianapolis holds the number four pick in April’s draft and is widely expected to take one of the top quarterbacks off the board with that selection.

Regardless if he starts any or every game, the addition of Gardner Minshew gives Shane Steichen and the Colts a reliable arm that is familiar with the offense.