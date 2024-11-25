The Indianapolis Colts are not having the 2024 season that they envisioned. Indianapolis is 5-7 after an embarrassing 24-6 Week 12 loss against the Lions. The Colts were heavy underdogs heading into the game and could never get their offense up and running. More changes could be coming to Indy very soon.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was asked if he would reevaluate the offensive line after Sunday's dreadful performance against the Lions. Steichen gave an honest answer that encapsulates where the Colts organization stands right now.

“Yeah, we’ll look at the offensive line. We’ll look at everything,” Steichen said per The Athletic's James Boyd. “But again, I got a lot of faith in those guys. Man, they’re gonna keep battling like crazy. We’ll be fine.”

The Colts have already made plenty of changes throughout the season, primarily at quarterback. Indianapolis previously benched QB Anthony Richardson in favor of veteran Joe Flacco. Then the Colts went back to Richardson, which worked out against the Jets in Week 11.

It will be interesting to see what changes, if any, the Colts end up making after this game. There aren't that many levers the Colts have left to pull this late in the regular season.

Anthony Richardson benching ‘matured him' according to Colts teammate

Anthony Richardson is far from a perfect quarterback, but he has made some strides after his benching.

His Colts teammate Josh Downs spoke about Richardson's development this season on Wednesday via Cleats & Convos.

“I think it matured him a little bit just talking with him,” Downs said. “It was tough of course, I mean nobody wants to be benched but you know similar to the Panthers with Bryce Young he came back and played better,” Downs said. “I think AR is doing the same thing. He might’ve just needed it to refocus a little bit and just go back to the basics and that’s what he’s doing.”

Downs then began bragging about Richardson's athleticism.

“Last game we had third down they called my number on a route and I lowkey tweaked and got caught running two different routes. I made the decision late, and the D-End jumped on his back, and I’m hearing the crowd screaming so I’m thinking sack,” Downs said. “As I turned around the D-End is on his back, but he’s looking at me just tosses the ball in the air and gets it out to me first down. He’s done that a couple times this year, 300 pounds on his back just swinging him off and keep pushing. Dude really has abnormal strength, he OD, he could come off that edge if he really wanted to. He ran a 4.4, he ran faster than me at the combine.”

If Richardson can put everything together, he has the potential to become a truly dangerous NFL QB.