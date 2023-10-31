In the second half of the Indianapolis Colts 38-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, running back Jonathan Taylor only received one carry for one yard. After having 11 carries for 94 yards with an average of 8.5 yards per carry in the first half, many fans were confused with why the running back didn't get more carries after that.

Following the loss, coach Shane Steichen addressed the lack of carries for Taylor.

“Could there have been an opportunity for a run there?” Steichen said. “Yeah, absolutely. So, always self-evaluating everything, and we'll continue to do that. Sometimes the game, the flow of the game will kind of dictate how it's called there,” Steichen said, via the Indy Star. You're down two scores in the fourth quarter. Could I have popped a run in there? Absolutely, but I decided to throw it there towards the end.”

“We have stuff that J.T. is tagged on, same thing with Moss,” Steichen said. “We try to ride the hot hand. J.T. is a big-time playmaker, and he's continuing to improve every single week — obviously, you saw there in the first half. We'll continue to evaluate those things going forward and making sure we have the guy that we want in at the right time.”

While part of the reason Jonathan Taylor didn't get more carries was due to the Colts trying come back from a deficit and the Colts using Zack Moss, the Colts were only down one point to start the second half. They could have easily planned to give Taylor more carries, especially after he had such a potent first half.

The Colts next take on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.