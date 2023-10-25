Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor almost left the team this season. He's glad to sign a three-year, $42 million contract extension on October 7. Consequently, he's learning from first-year head coach Shane Steichen, per Colts.com's Raven Moore (via PFT's Michael David Smith).

“I've mentioned this to you guys over the past few weeks. He's letting the players show their talents and putting in certain schemes to let them flourish. You never know what we'll come out in. You'll never know what play we'll be running. It's just the offensive mind of Shane Steichen,” Jonathan Taylor said on Wednesday.

Jonathan Taylor is improving under Shane Steichen's watchful eye

Jonathan Taylor's play has improved since he debuted against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. He had seven touches and 34 scrimmage yards in the Colts' 23-16 win over Tennessee. Fast forward two weeks later, Jonathan Taylor racked up 21 touches and 120 scrimmage years.

Unfortunately, the Colts lost in controversial fashion to the Cleveland Browns, 39-38. Colts owner Jim Irsay later tweeted the NFL admitted making several officiating mistakes in that game.

One of the reasons behind Jonathan Taylor's resurgence is his emergence as a pass-catcher. He has already recorded 107 receiving yards on nine receptions this season. In contrast, he had a total of 143 receiving yards in 11 games in 2022. At the rate he's going, he could finish with over 400 receiving yards – a new career-high.

One of the best pass-catching running backs is the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara. He already has 35 receptions through seven games this year. Jonathan Taylor admires Kamara's skills as a runner.

“I mean, it looks like for some reason he”s not even trying just the way he runs,” Taylor said.

We will get to see both Jonathan Taylor and Alvin Kamara in action when the Colts take on the Saints in Week 8.