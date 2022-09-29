Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has missed the first few weeks of the regular season while recovering from a back injury, and he made clear that he’s going to return on his own terms when he’s ready. Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, Leonard had a lot to say regarding his injury return and his potential debut against the Titans in Week 4, via Zak Keefer.

🧵 Colts LB Shaq Leonard today: "I’m gonna say this because I’ve seen it all on social media: if I’m ready to go, I’m gonna play. Everybody know me: I love this game. Love it with all my heart, I’d do anything to play this game for 100 years…" — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 29, 2022

Clearly, Leonard has heard the remarks made about his long absence to start the season, and he made clear why he hasn’t played yet for the Colts in 2022. Rather than force himself out there and be a possible detriment, he’d prefer to wait until he’s ready and able to make impact plays like he usually does.

But if I think that my ability is putting the team in trouble? I gotta respect my decision to say OK, Zaire (Franklin) is playing a whole lot faster, the defense would be better with me standing on the sideline. It’s me looking myself in the mirror and telling the coaches that." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 29, 2022

Leonard clarified that he wants to be on the field with his teammates more than anything, but it doesn’t seem like he’s going to return to action until he’s at or near 100 percent strength. Whether that will be in Week 4 remains unclear, though fans are certainly hoping to see their star linebacker back in action.