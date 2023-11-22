Inside linebacker Shaquille Leonard performed one final heartwarming act several hours after the Indianapolis Colts released him on Tuesday.

Shaquille Leonard joined the Colts in their pre-Thanksgiving Day charity endeavor. They gave food to the Indianapolis community earlier today, per CBS 4 Indy's Alexa Ross.

Despite receiving the terrible news of his release earlier today, Shaquille Leonard is ending his time in Indy how he knows best – giving back to the community with his former teammates @CBS4Indy | @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/iys9TTEN5v — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) November 21, 2023

In a shocking turn of events, the Colts released Shaquille Leonard on Tuesday. The development ended Leonard's six-year tenure with the franchise.

Indy made Shaquille Leonard (then known as “Darius Leonard”) the 36th overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft. Leonard rose from obscurity out of South Carolina State and took the league by storm in his rookie year.

Leonard's 163 tackles led the NFL in 2018. His 7.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions helped him win the 2018 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. Not only that, but Shaquille Leonard also earned the first of his three career First-Team All-Pro selectons.

With Leonard at the top of his game, the Colts won ten games and reached the AFC Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. Leonard went on to earn three Pro Bowl and two more First-Team All-Pro selections in the next three years.

Unfortunately, Leonard's career with the Colts was never the same after he underwent offseason back surgery early last year. A slew of injuries limited Leonard to just three games in the 2022 NFL season.

Shaquille Leonard suited up in nine games for the Colts this year. He recorded 65 tackles before Indy released him on Tuesday.

Leonard hasn't been the same since his injury-riddled season in 2022. Plus, other linebackers such as Zaire Franklin have stepped up this year. Consequently, Leonard became expendable in Indy.

Where will Shaquille Leonard end up next? We look forward to the next chapter in his NFL career.