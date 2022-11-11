Published November 11, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

This Sunday’s matchup against the Oakland Raiders may not be as easy as Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday originally predicted.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard, along with tight end Jelani Woods and running back Deon Jackson, were ruled out for head coach Jeff Saturday’s debut matchup against the Oakland Raiders, according to a Friday tweet from Adam Schefter.

Shaquille Leonard sat out of Thursday’s practice after a setback during practice sidelined him the day before.

“He came off the field on Wednesday, just felt different,” Saturday said. “They’ve scanned him. They’re working with him, evaluating him … in the training room, trying to get him healthy.”

Shaquille Leonard earned five tackles, four solo, in a 26-3 win by the New England Patriots, his highest tackle total so far this season. The five-year Colt, who has never played less than 13 games for Indianapolis before this year, missed the team’s training camp as he recovered from offseason back surgery and has only played in three games after missing time with back, nose and ankle injuries.

“It’s hard being in and out,” Shaquille Leonard said Wednesday. “Especially after not being the starter and missing games, splitting reps and not playing. There’s a lot of frustration.”

While things may seem dire for the Colts this week, the Raiders are dealing with a multitude of their own issues.

Along with tight end Darren Waller and and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow being place on Injured Reserve, a key starter in Blake Martinez announced his retirement from football in a Thursday Instagram post. Martinez, who played in 63 of the Raiders’ defensive snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday, will leave the Raiders with two listed outside and four total linebackers on the roster after his sudden retirement.

The Colts will kick off against the Raiders at 4:05 p.m. EST this Sunday in Allegiant Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.