The Indianapolis Colts could soon have their leader on defense back. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard has taken another step toward being back on the field.

Heading into the Colts Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Leonard is listed as questionable. This is the first time that he hasn’t been ruled out heading into a game this season.

Shaquille Leonard underwent back surgery in June and has been working to return to the field. He was a full participant all week in practice.

Heading into Week 3, Leonard was also a full participant in practice but was eventually ruled out of the contest. The change just a week later could be a sign that he is set to make his return in the near future.

On Thursday, Leonard fired back at people who were speculating that he was willingly not yet returning to the field. During a conversation with reporters, he made it clear that he is working to get back on the field.

Shaquille Leonard on his ongoing recovery from offseason back surgery and with a message to anyone who doubts him: “I’m gonna say this: If I’m ready to go, I’m gonna go. I went out there last year with one ankle. I love this game.” pic.twitter.com/ermLno692l — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 29, 2022

In a video tweeted out by ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Leonard stated, “If I’m ready to go, I’m gonna play. Everybody knows me. I went out there last year with one ankle. I love this game.”

Leonard has been a key figure on the Colts defense since they selected him in the 2018 NFL draft. In his rookie season, he finished as the NFL’s leading tackler with 163 total.

Throughout his career, Leonard has recorded 538 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 15 total sacks, and 11 interceptions.

Upon his return, the Colts defense will be getting a major boost. And he will immediately help elevate a defense that has already looked solid.