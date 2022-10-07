The Denver Broncos were on the brink of winning their Thursday night matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. All of a sudden, disaster struck.

Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore picked off a Russell Wilson pass deep in the fourth period to give Indianapolis a chance to level the game. The Colts did just that on the ensuing possession, scoring a field goal to force overtime.

Indianapolis would go on and score another field goal in the extra period en route to defeating Wilson and Co., 12-9.

After the game, Gilmore had a savage message for the Broncos QB (via NFL insider Jeff Howe of The Athletic):

“He kept trying me so I made him pay,” Gilmore said.

Apparently, that pick was a long time coming. At least in Gilmore’s mind. Wilson was off his game in this one, but as Gilmore said, the nine-time Pro Bowl QB just kept airing pass after pass. The Colts CB knew he was in line to pick off one of them eventually, and Gilmore did just that during a crucial juncture of the game:

Al Michaels’ commentary on the Russell Wilson end zone interception is just brilliant. pic.twitter.com/kwenN34Gyb — FlashPicks ⚡️ (@flashpicks) October 7, 2022

This was far from the best game of the season with both teams struggling to find a good flow on offense. No touchdowns were scored in this one, and the biggest takeaway from the Week 5 matchup was that Russell Wilson just continues to struggle in a Broncos uniform.

For his part, Gilmore was more than happy to build up this narrative after his big play against the embattled Denver quarterback.