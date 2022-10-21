The reason Shaquille Leonard isn’t playing vs. Titans despite exiting concussion protocol

Heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts will be without star linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

Leonard has missed the last two games of the season due to a concussion. He cleared protocols and is available to return. But Colts head coach Frank Reich has decided to hold him out once again.

During Friday’s press conference, Reich spoke on the discussion to keep Leonard out.

Via ESPN NFL Reporter Stephen Holder:

“Frank Reich: Shaquille Leonard passed concussion protocol but Colts are holding him out on Sunday to allow him to get all the way back after “two weeks of inactivity.”

Reich says it’s protecting the player from the player.”

With the recent string of head injuries that has derailed the NFL season, Reich would rather be safe regarding the long-term health of his star linebacker.

Shaquille Leonard has appeared in just one game this season. In his lone appearance, he recorded two total tackles.

Leonard missed the first five games of the season due to recovering from back surgery. When healthy, he is among the best linebackers in the NFL.

Over the first four seasons of his career, Leonard has been the leader on this Colts defense. In 59 career games, he has recorded 540 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 15 total sacks, 20 quarterback hits, 17 forced fumbles, 30 defended passes, and 1 interception.

In the absence of Leonard, the Colts defense has remained solid. They have allowed just 20.2 points per game and 323.7 yards per game. The linebacker duo of Zaire Franklin and Bobby Okereke have played well, combining for 121 total tackles over the first six games of the season.

Upon his return, Leonard will be stepping into a defensive unit that is highly underrated. If all goes to plan, he will once again be among the NFL’s best defenders.