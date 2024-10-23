The Indianapolis Colts have had a respectable start to the 2024 NFL season. The Colts possess a 4-3 record and have won two games in a row going into Week 8. However, amid the year's challenges, defensive end Tyquan Lewis and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner seemingly settled a dispute stemming from the Ohio State football program's loss to Oregon in mid-October.

The former No. 2-ranked Ohio State football squad took a tough 32-31 loss to the No. 3 Oregon squad in the marquee Big 10 matchup on Oct. 12. Of course, Tyquan Lewis, a former Buckeye, wanted his team to win, but DeForest Buckner, a former Duck, got the last laugh. Lewis and Buckner must have made a bet because Lewis showed up to Wednesday's Colts media availability wearing an Oregon Duck mascot costume, as shown by James Boyd of The Athletic:

Buckner gave an interesting speech that explained Lewis' appearance:

“See this specific duck. He's a bad duck. See, he's a long-life Ohio State Buckeye fan. And you know, [after] a lot of training, and a lot of beating it into him, he became Oregon's biggest supporter. Let's go Ducks!” Buckner said before smiling and removing the mascot's head to reveal Lewis' face, per Boyd.

“Watch your step buddy,” Buckner told Lewis while escorting him off the media stand while the room erupted in laughter.

It is great to see Lewis and Buckner sharing a funny midseason moment.

Through the first part of 2024, Lewis has amassed 10 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Buckner has totaled five solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Both defensive players are out of the Colts' lineup with injuries. Lewis is dealing with a calf ailment, and Buckner is nursing an ankle injury. Hopefully, both of them can undergo speedy and safe recoveries.

The Colts look to carry the momentum from their 16-10 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 7 into their next game against the Houston Texans on Oct. 27.