‘You have to protect the shield’: Jim Irsay reveals reason for dropping Dan Snyder bombshell

So much for the owners protecting one of their own, huh. The NFL world was rocked on Tuesday when Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke out against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. The former called on the league to strip the controversial owner of his stake in the team. It was surprising for one owner to publicly lambast Snyder.

So, why did Jim Irsay make that scathing statement against Dan Snyder? Well, the Colts owner said he did it for the betterment of the league. Irsay said that Snyder’s public issues have stained the reputation of the other owners. Because of that, he said, the NFL must oust the Commanders owner to “protect the shield”. (via ProFootballTalk)

“I don’t like the fact that sometimes the way owners are viewed, people think we can do whatever we want, with all the sorts of issues that are out there,” Jim Irsay said. “Because that’s not true. This is not what we stand for, this sort of thing. I mean, it’s absolutely not. So the league’s very important to me… You have to protect the shield to protect the league, and I don’t like to see the shield damaged. And right now, the shield is taking some damage from all this.”

Dan Snyder has been in the mainstream news headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Commanders owner is under fire for multiple accusations ranging from terrible to downright abhorrent. Sexual misconduct, fostering a toxic workplace environment, skimming money off team revenue. You name it, Snyder was probably accused with it. That’s probably a big reason why Jim Irsay is pushing for his ousting.

Will the NFL actually push through with this, though? Dan Snyder’s ousting could potentially start a chain of more accusations lobbied at other NFL owners. It will be interesting to see how this entire situation plays out.