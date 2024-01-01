Shane Steichen leaves no doubt over what he expects his team to do next Sunday against the Texans

Heading into the season, the Indianapolis Colts' playoff hopes were already considered slim before they even played a game. With a new head coach (Shane Steichen) and a rookie quarterback (Anthony Richardson) leading the way, there wasn't much reason to believe that the Colts would make a substantial impact in 2023. Then Richardson's rookie year was cut short by a season-ending ending injury just a month into the season, Gardner Minshew came in, and the Colts continued to win games that nobody expected they would. Now, improbably, the Colts can clinch a Playoff berth with a week 18 win over the Houston Texans, who are in the same position as their AFC South rival.

At this point, Shane Steichen has probably already used up all of his best material to fire up his team, but given his two years in Philadelphia, Steichen has one last motivational tactic he can use to rally the troops, one that comes courtesy of a bed-ridden Adrian Balboa in Rocky II (h/t James Boyd of The Athletic).

“Win.”

It really is that simple. There aren't any other scenarios in play that could prevent the Colts from making a stunning postseason appearance. If they win, they're in… and depending on if Jacksonville loses to Tennessee, they could even host a Wild Card round game. If they lose, they're out. That just leaves one option for the Colts. Yo Adrian, what was it that you said?

Win.

Oh, that's right!

The Colts have already secured one win over the Texans already this season, back in a Week 2 game that Gardner Minshew was thrust into action for Anthony Richardson, who suffered a concussion in the contest. Now Minshew has been at the helm for three months, and he's won just enough this year to put the Colts in this position… the position where for the second time in a week, I've been able to cite a quote from a Rocky movie in a post that was otherwise about football.