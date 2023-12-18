Zack Moss scored a touchdown before exiting Saturday's game, a Colts win, with a shoulder injury.

Running back is one of the toughest positions to play in all of sports and the injuries suffered are never pretty. Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss is dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 15 but the veteran is expected to try and play through the ailment, per Adam Schefter.

Moss started each of the last three games for the Colts in place of Jonathan Taylor who is still out after having thumb surgery. His numbers haven’t been all that impressive, especially considering what he did earlier this season while Taylor was in a contract dispute with Indy.

Moss lasted only 19 snaps on Saturday before leaving with the injury. He scored a touchdown but totaled only 33 yards on seven touches. That's a season-low for Moss in the eight games he started.

The X-rays on Moss' shoulder were negative but there is some damage that will cause pain for the running back. A source said that he'll “see how it progresses through the week.”

Colts running back plan

When Taylor was initially ruled out, it was expected that he would miss at least three weeks. Taylor has indeed missed the last three games, but there is uncertainty as to whether he'll be able to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

That is perhaps part of the reason why Moss is going to try and play through the pain. Moss is probably more likely to play than Taylor and with the Colts in the thick of the AFC playoff race, they need as many bodies as they can get.

The Colts have won five of their last six games and are in a three-way deadlock for first place in the AFC South at 8-6. With three weeks left until the playoffs, everything is to play for.

Zack Moss put on a show during the first five weeks of the season but hasn’t done much since. Despite that and even with an injury, don’t count him out to get on the field and have a big day in Week 16.