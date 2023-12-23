The Colts are getting Jonathan Taylor back for their Week 16 contest vs. the Falcons, but they will now be without Zack Moss for their big game.

The Indianapolis Colts picked up a huge win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15, and they will have another big contest in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons. After missing the previous three games with a thumb injury, Jonathan Taylor is set to return to action for the Colts, providing a huge boost for their offense. Unfortunately, it looks like the team has received some bad injury news on Zack Moss.

Moss has done an excellent job filling in for Taylor this season, but he left their win over the Steelers early after picking up an arm injury while scoring the Colts first touchdown of the day. Moss had been fighting an uphill battle to get himself healthy for this game, and he ended up getting ruled out on Saturday afternoon with his arm still not at 100 percent.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Colts downgraded RB Zack Moss to out for Sunday’s game vs. the Falcons due to his arm injury.”

Colts will lean on Jonathan Taylor with Zack Moss out

Whereas Moss has had to pick up Taylor's slack for much of the season, the roles will be reversed for this game against the Falcons. Given how good Moss has been throughout the season, Indianapolis opted to largely split the carries out of the backfield between the two when they were both healthy this season. However, Taylor is now going to have the lion's share of work out of the Colts backfield.

Considering how good Taylor can be when he's playing at his peak, Indianapolis shouldn't be too concerned with Moss' absence, as it will allow the team an opportunity to take the training wheels off of Taylor. Atlanta's run defense is among the best in the league, but with Moss out, it would be wise to expect a big game from Taylor in his return to the field.