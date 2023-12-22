This is huge news for the Colts.

Despite Anthony Richardson missing most of the season due to an injury, and a flurry of other injuries, the Indianapolis Colts are still alive in the AFC Playoff picture. With a Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on the horizon, star running back Jonathan Taylor is officially cleared to return, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) has no injury designation after practicing fully all week. He's back.'

Taylor has been out since the end of November after suffering the injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the year, he has 414 yards with four touchdowns in just seven games, so this is a massive boost for the 8-6 Colts. Michael Pittman, who took a huge hit against the Pittsburgh Steelers, is also active and ready to go for Week 16.

In Taylor's absence, the Colts have used Zack Moss (who also suffered an injury) as well as Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson in a revolving door in the backfield. Still, despite that, the Colts have managed to win five of the last six games and two of three since the Buccaneers contest.

As of Friday, the Colts are the 7th seed in the AFC and are tied with the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills with identical records, so the next few games are important as they fight for a playoff spot.

The Colts finish the year with games against the Falcons, then the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans at home. Getting their star player back for the stretch run is huge news for this franchise.