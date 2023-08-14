Anthony Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in the NFL currently after being selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. And while he could end up becoming a dominating force at quarterback for the Colts, it's safe to say that his path to the NFL isn't typically what we are accustomed to seeing in the modern world of sports.

Nowadays, there are all sorts of camps and programs designed to help give young athletes their best shot of turning pro. However, those camps and programs often cost a lot of money, which can make them unattainable for folks who don't have much money. That was the case for Richardson growing up, as he revealed that he didn't even know those sorts of programs existed when he was looking to make a name for himself.

“Everybody has their own journey. Shout out to those guys for getting those resources and grabbing them. But I didn’t know much about all that. I was just playing football because I love playing football. I didn’t even know there were camps and all these technicians.” – Anthony Richardson, ESPN

Richardson has certainly had to overcome a lot more than many players have to in order to make it to the league, but his raw talent was enough to get him to the league. And now that he's here, he looks set to make a big impact with the Colts. Richardson definitely has some developing to do, but if he grows according to plan, he has the makings of being the next superstar quarterback in the NFL.