With a 2-3 record, the Indianapolis Colts have had an an-up-down start to the 2024 season. Indy is coming off a tough 37-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Michael Pittman Jr. played in the Colts' Week 5 matchup, but the rise of a serious injury will have him out of the lineup for a while.

Pittman is dealing with a back injury that is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Indianapolis has the option of moving him to the injured reserve, Schefter added.

Hopefully, Michael Pittman Jr. will undergo a safe and efficient recovery period during his hiatus.

Related Indianapolis Colts NewsArticle continues below
Jim Irsay fires back at Bill Belichick’s crowd noise accusations
Jim Irsay fires back at Bill Belichick’s crowd noise accusations
Colts get mixed bag of Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor injury updates
Colts get mixed bag of Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor injury updates
Peyton Manning, Colts catch stray from Bill Belichick during Saints-Chiefs broadcast
Peyton Manning, Colts catch stray from Bill Belichick during Saints-Chiefs broadcast

*This is a developing story. More details and insight will follow shortly.