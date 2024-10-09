With a 2-3 record, the Indianapolis Colts have had an an-up-down start to the 2024 season. Indy is coming off a tough 37-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Michael Pittman Jr. played in the Colts' Week 5 matchup, but the rise of a serious injury will have him out of the lineup for a while.

Pittman is dealing with a back injury that is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Indianapolis has the option of moving him to the injured reserve, Schefter added.

Hopefully, Michael Pittman Jr. will undergo a safe and efficient recovery period during his hiatus.

*This is a developing story. More details and insight will follow shortly.