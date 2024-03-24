The Washington Commanders entered the 2024 offseason poised for transformation, with new ownership dating back to last season, and a revamped coaching staff led by former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. They also came armed with the most cap space in the league to begin with (over $80 million) to which they've already spent on over a dozen signings, per Spotrac.
Additionally, they have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and nine altogether, giving them a unique opportunity to reshape their roster. In this mock draft, we focus on the first three rounds, where Washington boasts five picks, providing them ample ammunition to address key needs and build for the future.
In the first three rounds, they hold the No. 2, No. 35, No. 40, No. 66 and No. 100 picks. The second round, No. 40 pick was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Bears for Montez Sweat, while the third round, No. 100 pick likewise was acquired in a trade from the San Francisco 49ers for Chase Young.
Here's how the Commanders could be looking after the first three rounds.
First round – Pick No. 2
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina – The Commanders, long plagued by a quarterback quandary since Kirk Cousins' departure in 2017, could find their answer in Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye. Maye is just one of what is loaded quarterback class in this year's draft. He has size, speed, and arm strength. His ability to deliver precise throws at high velocity into tight windows sets him apart, while his mobility adds an extra dimension to his game that bodes well in the current NFL.
The real question will be if this is Maye's spot or not. For over a year now the talk has always been that Caleb Williams will go No. 1 and Maye would follow at No. 2. But there's also last year's Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels moving up on a lot of people's boards. Either way, it'd be shocking to see the Commanders not take a quarterback at No. 2.
Second round – Pick No. 35
Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota – The Commanders have taken steps to strengthen their secondary in free agency with safeties Jeremy Chinn and Jeremy Reaves, but they could still benefit from adding a young talent like Nubin, who, if available at pick No. 35, should be taken by them.
A talented safety prospect, Nubin possesses the size, length, and instincts to excel in the back end. His ability to play in multiple safety roles and his knack for creating turnovers make him a valuable asset to any team on his side of the ball. While he may be average in man coverage and lacks elite speed, Nubin's anticipation and discipline help compensate for any shortcomings. With his traits, instincts, and ball skills, Nubin has the potential to develop into a successful long-term starter for Washington.
Second round – Pick No. 40
Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona – The Commanders face uncertainty at tackle, with Andrew Wylie and Braeden Daniels as starters. Daniels, who didn't play in his rookie year, has potential, though, while the re-signing of Cornelius Lucas adds depth. But this position needs an upgrade, especially with three of the tougher pass rushers in the league in Micah Parsons, Haason Reddick (for now), and Brian Burns face Washington each twice a year. The Commanders likely don't want to see their brand new, rookie quarterback taking many hits.
Morgan stood out in college, earning All-PAC-12 honors despite an ACL tear. He returned stronger in 2023, starting every game and impressing at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. Morgan's athleticism and experience make him a compelling prospect, capable of being a quality NFL starter. For the Commanders, Morgan could offer a solution at tackle and solidify their offensive line.
Third round – Pick No. 66
Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama – Adding Bobby Wagner and Dante Fowler Jr. through free agency has given veteran leadership to the Commanders defensive front. This experience could prove invaluable in grooming promising a potential edge defender in Chris Braswell, who Washington could perhaps snatch up out of the third round.
Despite limited playing time at Alabama, Braswell's decision to stay with the program paid off with a productive final season, having 42 total tackles, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and touchdown. While he lacks elite technique and struggles against tight ends, Braswell shows promise as a pass rusher with his burst off the line and variety of moves. With room to improve his counter moves, Braswell could develop into a valuable asset as a backup in a 3-4 scheme or eventually make his way as a starter.
Third round – Pick No. 100
Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State – Ben Sinnott, a tight end prospect from Kansas State, offers versatility that sets him apart from others at his position. He lined up in various positions with with the Wildcats, showcasing his ability to handle different roles within an offense.
Sinnott's acceleration and speed are his main strengths, allowing him to be a threat downfield. Despite some limitations in agility, his performance at the combine, including a 40-inch vertical and a 10-foot-6 broad jump, should have improved his draft stock, which is why we have the Commanders taking him later in the third round. Plus, with Zach Ertz joining the team in free agency, Sinnott could benefit from learning from the veteran tight end, especially given Ertz's injury history, not to mention he could be a nice athletic, pass-catching option for the Commanders and whoever their quarterback might be.