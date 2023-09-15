The Washington Commanders are coming off a Week 1 victory against the Arizona Cardinals. They are looking to continue their winning ways in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos, on the other hand, are looking to rebound after a Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. With both teams hungry for a win, this matchup promises to be an exciting one. Here are four Commanders Week 2 bold predictions for the game.

In Week 1, the Commanders defeated the Cardinals 20-16 in a hard-fought battle. The Commanders' defense was the star of the game, holding the Cardinals to just 16 points and forcing two turnovers. The offense, led by quarterback Sam Howell, was reasonably efficient and effective. They scored 20 points and controlled the clock. The victory was a promising start to the season for the Commanders. They will look to build on it in Week 2.

Here are our four Week 2 Commanders bold predictions as they take on the Broncos.

1. Sam Howell Will Throw for 300 Yards

Howell completed 19 of 31 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. He added 11 rushing yards and a TD on two carries. The second-year quarterback, however, got sacked six times and lost a fumble that resulted in an Arizona touchdown. A late hit from linebacker Kyzir White briefly knocked Howell out of the game in the first quarter.

He wound up getting his revenge early in the fourth, though, when he put the Commanders ahead for good with a six-yard TD scramble. It wasn't the most auspicious start to the season for the Washington offense under new coordinator Eric Bieniemy. In addition, Howell will face a potentially tough test in Week 2 on the road against the Broncos.

That said, we're not letting a mediocre performance in Week 1 scare us off of Howell in Week 2. He got into the end zone once with his legs, and we expect Terry McLaurin to be more help in Week 2. Expect more than 31 pass attempts as well since they aren't facing the Cardinals anemic offense.

2. Brian Robinson Jr Scores a Rushing Touchdown

Brian Robinson Jr is a talented running back for the Washington Commanders who had a solid Week 1 performance. He carried the ball 19 times for 59 yards and a touchdown. While his receiving usage is limited, he has the potential to be a reliable option in the red zone.

In fact, some have predicted that Robinson would rush for more than 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2023 season. With the Commanders' offense looking to establish the run game, look for Robinson to get plenty of opportunities to score a rushing touchdown in Week 2 against the Broncos.

3. Montez Sweat Sacks Russell Wilson

Sweat is a talented defensive end for the Washington Commanders. In Week 1, he posted 1.5 sacks and twice forced Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs to fumble.

Based on his performance in Week 1 and his potential as a pass-rusher, Montez Sweat should be a key player in the Commanders' Week 2 matchup against the Broncos. In particular, he should be a threat to Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. While Wilson is a much more experienced quarterback than Josh Dobbs, Sweat has the talent and ability to get to the quarterback and make big plays. Look for Sweat to have a strong game and record at least one sack against Wilson.

4. The Commanders Will Go Up 2-0

The Broncos are entering Week 2 with a cloud of disappointment looming over them following a disheartening loss in Week 1. Their defeat to the Raiders exposed vulnerabilities in their game plan and ignited a fierce determination within the team to bounce back. Head Coach Sean Payton has been rallying his troops, emphasizing the importance of learning from their mistakes and using them as stepping stones toward redemption.

As for the Commanders, they prepare to face the Broncos in Week 2, the stage is set for a clash of titans. While the Broncos are driven by a burning desire to atone for their previous loss, the Commanders are poised to capitalize on their strengths. With a potent mix of talent and strategy, they have the tools to commandeer the game and emerge victorious by a substantial margin. The Broncos will need to summon all their resolve and adaptability to stand a chance against this formidable Washington squad. That said, we have the Commanders prevailing here and going up 2-0.

Looking Ahead

The Washington Commanders are coming off a Week 1 victory and are looking to continue their winning ways in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. With four bold predictions for the game, it promises to be an exciting matchup. Look for Sam Howell to throw for over 300 yards and Montez Sweat to go after Wilson in a big way. As such, the Commanders should notch their second win in a row.