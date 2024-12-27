Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said he is optimistic about defensive tackle Jonathan Allen being activated off of injured reserve for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic.

Allen was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice estimate. Quinn, general manager Adam Peters and others will meet on Friday to discuss the injury statuses for the team.

This season, Allen has been dealing with a pectoral injury that landed him on injured reserve since the Oct. 13 game against the Baltiimore Ravens. The two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle has played in just six games this season for the Commanders, and his return is a great boost for the team as it looks to secure a playoff spot. It is the first time since Allen's rookie year in 2017 that he missed significant playing time.

The Commanders are hosting the Falcons on Sunday Night Football. The Falcons are a team that is arguably more desperate to win and try to help their playoff chances. The Commanders put themselves in a great position with the thrilling 36-33 win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

At 10-5 overall, the Commanders have a simple route to clinching a playoff spot this weekend. Washington could clinch a Wild Card spot before their game is even played on Sunday, if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to the Carolina Panthers. If that does not happen, the Commanders could clinch a spot with a win over the Falcons that night.

The Commanders still would be potentially playing for seeding if they clinch a playoff spot before their game. They could also be playing to keep their hopes at the NFC East title alive, if the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the day. Regardless, Allen's potential return to the field should be a big boost for the Commanders.