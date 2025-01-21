The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday. The division rivals played twice this year with the home team winning both matchups. They won in very different ways in the Divisional Round that point to how Washington can pull off the upset victory. The Commanders' defense must exploit the Eagles' passing game and Jalen Hurts' injury to advance to the Super Bowl.

Hurts has 259 passing yards in the two playoff wins, significantly less than Saquon Barkley's 324 rushing yards so far. Even though the snowy elements made it tough in the Divisional Round, the Eagles' passing game can be exploited. They were especially rough after Hurts suffered a knee injury. He was seen limping to the locker room after Sunday's game.

AJ Brown went viral for reading a book on the sideline but has only three catches in the playoffs. DeVonta Smith has only eight catches but Dallas Goedert had a big touchdown against the Packers to help paper over some bad passing stats. All of that comes as Barkley carries the offense through bad stretches and lifts them to playoff wins.

The biggest problem for the Commanders is that they did not do that against Jared Goff and the Lions. He racked up 303 yards despite his three interceptions and brief injury absence in the game. Hurts has not had the season Goff has but can still sling it if the Commanders are not careful. If the Eagles can dominate through the air, they will roll to victory.

What can the Commanders do to stop Saquon Barkley and expose the passing game? After a shaky year on defense, they have a chance to quiet their division rivals and reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 1991.

The Commanders must lean on Marshon Lattimore

The Commanders traded for Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline back in November. He was successful against long-time rival Mike Evans in the Wild Card Round and was solid against the Lions as well. He racked up five tackles including one for a loss in the game.

Lattimore will have a tough assignment against either Brown or Smith in this game. The Eagles have two star wide receivers and the Commanders do not have two star corners so this is a significant advantage. While he did not play for over a month after coming to Washington due to an injury, he has been a great addition since coming over.

Rookie Mike Sainristil made a name for himself with two interceptions from the slot against the Lions and safety Quan Martin returned an interception for a touchdown. Those players can help bottle up receivers and let the defensive line get to work. Everyone else on the defense should be focused on stopping Saquon Barkley, which is nearly impossible.

Barkley is the most impactful free-agent acquisition of the 2024 NFL season and must be in the all-time discussion as well. If he rips off another 200-plus-yard game, the Commanders will have no chance. Stopping their passing game will put all of the pressure on Barkley and getting the defensive line ready for that matchup is key.

When the Washington Commanders take the field in Philadelphia, they should exploit their lack of a passing game to advance to the Super Bowl. They have the secondary to slow down a slow passing game and need to put everyone else's focus on Saquon Barkley.