Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson shares where the team need change after disappointing 4-12 record

The Washington Commanders have now lost seven straight games after their latest loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After dropping to 4-12 in a year that was supposed to see progress, the Commanders are on the brink of making major changes this offseason.

Second-year wide receiver Jahan Dotson noted that one of the changes needed is an improvement of culture, especially inside the locker room.

“As far as players, a sense of culture,” Dotson said. “We got to have a mindset in here that we want change. We can't just accept this type of stuff because this is really hard on a lot of people. I know a lot of people come from winning backgrounds, so we've got to bring that stuff in here. We can't accept anything but winning. That starts with us players, no matter who the coaches are … I feel like the best teams that you see in any sport are player led,” via Scott Abraham of 7News DC.

Dotson isn't the only Commanders player who shared a desire for change. Fellow Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin shared his desire to be a part of a winning team, saying, “Hopefully I can be a part of something like that” after seeing the 49ers last week.

This mindset from Dotson and McLaurin is exactly what the Commanders need heading into the offseason. On top of their desire to win, both Dotson and McLaurin are talented receivers who can provide their offense with the necessary weapons to succeed. They just need the team to match that with a strong supporting cast to ensure that happens and turn Washington into winners.