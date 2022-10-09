‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans

When the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, there was high expectation that he would continually deliver for the team in crucial moments of games. This was far from the case in the Commanders’ Week 5 home clash against the Tennessee Titans.

After failing to take advantage of pivotal drives and convert key third downs for much of the contest, the Wentz-led Commanders offense was provided with one final opportunity to steal the game away from the Titans. Wentz orchestrated an 18-play drive in the fourth quarter that included a trip to the red zone, although the drive culminated in dismay for Washington.

On a third down play, Wentz attempted to connect with J.D. McKissic, who finished with five receptions for 37 receiving yards in the contest. Titans linebacker David Long Jr. ended up catching Wentz by surprise, as he jumped the pass to secure both the interception and the 21-17 win for the AFC South side.

WENTZ PICKED AT THE GOAL LINE TO END THE GAME 😱 (via @Titans) pic.twitter.com/7gmIsNu7vV — ESPN (@espn) October 9, 2022

Speaking during his post-game press conference, Wentz took some time to react to his game-ending interception.

“Tough, very frustrating,” Wentz said. “An emotional roller-coaster there.”

The Commanders now hold a 1-4 record on the season and sit in last place in the NFC East standings. Still, Wentz is not throwing in the towel on his team and the campaign.

“There’s frustration with everything,” Wentz said. “But, there is still a lot of sense of belief. I see a lot of faith. I have yet to see that waver.”

Washington will look to snap its four-game losing streak on Thursday with its road matchup against the Chicago Bears.