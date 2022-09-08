Antonio Gibson’s promise after major struggle will fire up fantasy football owners

Maybe it’s time to feel high on Antonio Gibson’s fantasy football stock again. The Washington Commanders running back is currently the top running back on the team’s depth chart, but there are not a few Commanders fans out there who don’t feel good about Gibson getting the most work out on the ground for the team mainly because he fumbles the ball too much.

However, Antonio Gibson is taking his fumbling issues the right way — as a motivation for him to get even better.

“The first game I responded bad, I let it get to me. That’s not me. It’s football; it happens. But I’ll get back to playing and having fun. I still feel I’m one of the best running backs in the league and I’ve got something to prove,” Gibson shared, via John Keim of ESPN.

When it comes to talent, Antonio Gibson is one of the best in the NFL. But his fumbling issues have prevented him from reaching his true potential in the NFL. In 2021, he led the entire league among non-quarterbacks in fumbles with six. In the first game of the Commanders in the 2022 NFL preseason, Antonio Gibson looked as though he had not quite learned his lesson yet, as he lost a fumble during a loss to the Carolina Panthers at home.

All that being said, the Commanders will continue feeding Antonio Gibson the ball, especially since rookie running back Brian Robinson, considered to be a huge threat to Gibson’s work volume, is recuperating from injuries he sustained from a shooting incident.

In 2021, Antonio Gibsonrushed for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns on 258 carries — fourth most in the NFL. That workload is important to note in giving context to Gibson’s fumbling issues. Of course, the more carries a running back has, the higher his chances of committing a turnover. Jonathan Taylor led the league in 2021 with 332 rushing attempts and had four fumbles. Then again, Najee Harris was second with 307 carries but had zero fumbles in his rookie season in the NFL.

Nevertheless, it’s not too late for Antonio Gibson, who also had 294 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions on 42 catches last season, to prove that he’s way more capable of doing a fine job in ball security.