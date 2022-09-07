Antonio Gibson’s current ‘trust level’ that Commanders coach Ron Rivera has in him, revealed

Antonio Gibson is running out of time to prove he should still be a key fixture of the Washington Commanders offense. Rookie Brian Robinson was about to leapfrog him on Ron Rivera’s depth chart. Now that he is recovering from gunshot wounds, Gibson will be taking his usual post at the top of the depth chart. But the pressure will be on.

Rivera was asked point blank about his trust level in Gibson. He said that he trusts him and that he “has no issue” giving him the ball early on in the season. It’s not exactly an emphatic endorsement from the Commanders’ head coach but it at least shows that he is comfortable rolling with Gibson for the time being.

Antonio Gibson was practicing with special teams during Commanders’ training camp, suggesting that his time as the team’s RB1 is over. His issues with fumbling and Robinson’s talent led to Rivera leaning towards the rookie when he is healthy again. In 16 games last season, he fumbled six times while tallying 1,037 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns. He absolutely can remain a strong option on the team, though if they truly feel like Robinson is the future, it may make sense to trade him.

Rivera has made it clear that Gibson needs to step up in order to earn a starting spot with the Commanders this season. Especially with the uncertainty of new quarterback Carson Wentz under center, Gibson will have to be reliable for the offense.