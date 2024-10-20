The Washington Commanders offense has been one of the most lethal units in the NFL so far this season, and they appear to be set for quite a boost in Week 7 ahead of their matchup with the Carolina Panthers. That's because they received a great injury update regarding running back Brian Robinson Jr., who missed their Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a knee injury.

As Washington's clear-cut number one running back, Robinson has had a strong start to the season (73 CAR, 325 YDS, 5 TD, 8 REC, 68 YDS), as he's benefited greatly from Washington's ability to move the ball with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels under center. After he didn't play last week, reports indicate Robinson is trending towards suiting up in Week 7 against the Panthers.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr., listed as questionable, is trending in the right direction to play, source says.”

Commanders offense set for big Brian Robinson Jr. boost

Washington's backfield also features Austin Ekeler, but he's served as more of a receiving back so far, while Robinson has done most of the work on the ground. The duo have been a big help to Daniels as he adjusts to the NFL, and they will both surely be looking to have big days against a porous Panthers defense.

As is always the case with these injuries, you can't be certain a player is going to play until they are actually on the field, and that's certainly true with Robinson here. While things seem to be trending in the right direction, it will be worth checking in on Washington's final injury report to see whether or not Robinson is actually active. If he does end up playing, though, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if he ends up putting together a big day in his return to action for Washington.