The Washington Commanders are the best story in the NFL through the first six weeks of the 2024 season. Washington is 4-2 heading into Week 7 and sits atop the NFC East. The Commanders are led by rookie QB Jayden Daniels and a high-flying offense that is brimming with young talent. One key contributor is trending towards returning to the lineup in Week 7 after missing last week with an injury.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson will practice on Wednesday, according to Dan Quinn per ESPN's John Keim. Robinson has been banged up with a knee injury, which caused him to miss Week 6's crucial matchup against the Ravens. The fact that he's returning to practice is a positive step towards returning in Week 7.

Robinson is a reliable running back who helps keep the Commanders' offense on schedule. He has logged 73 carries for 325 yards and five touchdowns through five games this season. Getting Robinson back on offense should provide a nice boost for Washington ahead of their Week 7 clash with Carolina.

In other Commanders injury news, Dorance Armstrong will not practice on Wednesday due to a rib injury. Commanders coach Dan Quinn also noted that Javontae Jean-Baptiste's stay on injured reserve with an ankle injury will be short.

Commanders fans should keep their eyes on the injury report this week to see if Robinson will return to action in Week 7.

Week 8 clash between Commanders and Bears gets flexed into late window

The NFL recognizes how special Jayden Daniels and the Commanders are, and they intend on rewarding them with a larger audience.

The NFL is moving the Bears vs. Commanders game in Week 8 from 1:00PM ET to 4:25PM ET, per Ari Meirov. To make room for the swap, the Eagles vs. Bengals game is moving out of 4:25PM ET to 1:00PM ET. The NFL is excited to flex the Bears and Commanders closer to primetime so it can showcase Caleb Williams against Jayden Daniels.

This matchup will pit the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft against each other. Daniels and the Commanders have been great all season, but the Bears and Caleb Williams are just now rounding into form. This is shaping up to be a great matchup.

Let's not get too far ahead of ourselves.

Next up for the Commanders is a very winnable Week 7 matchup against the lowly Panthers.