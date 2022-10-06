Brian Robinson’s 3-word reaction after latest steps in comeback from shooting

The Washington Commanders surely could use some good news after a bad start to the 2022 NFL season. They just got one, with rookie running back Brian Robinson finally returning to practice five weeks after a harrowing accident. Robinson, who was shot two times in the leg late last August in the District of Columbia, shared his excitement over taking a major step toward his goal of making his NFL regular-season debut this year.

Thank you God 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ojoOAycAfD — Brian K Robinson Jr (@BrianR_4) October 5, 2022

Brian Robinson is still on the non-football injury list, but it does feel that he is very close to suiting up in a game for the Commanders, who need all the help they can get at this point of the season. There is still a possibility that Brian Robinson will be able to suit up on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, but if will eventually get ruled out for that contest, the soonest he can make his debut will be in Week 6 on the road against the Chicago Bears.

The Commanders are just 1-3 after four weeks of football. They won their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home, 28-22, but have since lost three games in a row, a stretch that includes their 25-10 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

Once Brian Robinson gets clearance to play, he could quickly become the no. 1 option of the Commanders in the ground attack. The team is operating at the moment with Antonio Gibson as their RB1, but before Robinson got injured, the rookie out of the Alabama Crimson Tide program was expected to be the starter in that position.