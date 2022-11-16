Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has reportedly been cleared to begin throwing as he rehabs from injury, per John Keim. However, he has not yet been cleared to return to practice. Keim also reports that head coach Ron Rivera said Taylor Heinicke will start for the Commanders in Week 11.

Heinicke and Washington are fresh off of an upset victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington’s stunning road triumph led to the Eagles’ first loss of the 2022 season. Heinicke went 17-29 through the air with 211 passing yards in the win. He also became the first quarterback in NFL history to defeat both a reigning NFL MVP quarterback and an 8-0 team in separate games during the same season.

Nevertheless, Washington is hopeful that Carson Wentz can return sooner rather than later. Despite receiving no shortage of criticism, the Commanders hold a 5-5 record and are in the postseason conversation. They are last in the NFC East, but that happens to be one of the NFL’s best divisions this season. The Commanders are aiming to make a run at a Wild Card spot.

Taylor Heinicke recently commented on Carson Wentz’s eventual return.

“I said it back in OTAs that we brought Carson in to be a starter,” Heinicke said, via Pro Football Talk. “If my number is called, I’ll be ready to go in. Whatever decision they want to make, let’s go.”

Heinicke will look to lead the Commanders to a win over the lowly Houston Texans this weekend amid the absence of Carson Wentz.