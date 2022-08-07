Chase Young’s job with the Washington Commanders is in jeopardy. After all, it looks like the team has already found his replacement in 11-year-old Josiah.

Kidding aside, Young and the Commanders certainly made the day of young Josiah, a cancer survivor who has dreams of becoming a defensive lineman in the NFL. Washington made that dream a reality even just for a day after head coach Ron Rivera gave him a D-line assignment during their practice Saturday evening.

With Young still sidelined to recover from the ACL tear he suffered midway through the 2021 season, the Commanders had Josiah replace him on the lineup. It doesn’t look like the star DE has a problem with it as well since he gave the young fan a jersey to welcome him to the team.

We've got an honorary member of the D-line tonight Meet Josiah, an 11-year-old blood cancer survivor, who's subbing for @youngchase907@LLSusa x #HTTC pic.twitter.com/A1rbnJuury — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 6, 2022

Now that is truly a heartwarming moment. The Commanders’ defensive linemen are obviously excited as well, and who wouldn’t be? Young Josiah brings some much-needed toughness. If he can beat cancer, certainly he can get through the challenges of being part of the Washington D-line.

If anything, Chase Young himself could very well be inspired by the journey of the young man. As he himself tries to navigate through his injury and rehab, learning about Josiah’s battle could be just what he needs. The 23-year-old is trying his best to recover and get back to game shape before the 2022 campaign starts, though there are fears he could not be ready to suit up for the team by that time.