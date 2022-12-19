By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Curtis Samuel and the Washington Commanders were the victims of a missed pass interference call in the waning moments of the Commanders’ 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night. Or, at least according to Twitter.

Samuel clearly looked to be interfered with on a crucial 4th and goal with under a minute left in regulation at FedEx Field, but didn’t get the call that would have had the Commanders on the one yard line, just a touchdown and two-point conversion away from knotting the game at 20.

this is literally textbook defensive pass interference pic.twitter.com/JGyXnsFUMz — Grace (@ballerstatzz) December 19, 2022

Twitter was not happy at all following the alleged missed call, with analysts and personalities across the football world sharing their opinions on the play.

This is SO obvious how can a $15B business miss this defensive pass interference in a game with the biggest swing in playoff odds of the season pic.twitter.com/KSO2gxVK6w — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 19, 2022

Pass interference was NOT called on this play 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MdiZnxTYAW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2022

The Cowboys just made the playoffs thanks to a BLANTANTLY uncalled pass interference in the end zone on the Giants. Merry Christmas to us! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 19, 2022

How do you not call pass interference here? The officiating was awful today. pic.twitter.com/RyDqzzsJeW — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) December 19, 2022

So NFL officials simply are too afraid to call pass interference in the final seconds of games anymore? It’s rather gutless, isn’t it ? — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) December 19, 2022

How is the NFL a multi multi billion dollar business but they won’t hire full-time referees and they won’t use technology to its full extent. This non call on Samuel, the fact they called the Raiders TD good… games are being decided by dead wrong calls. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 19, 2022

the giants db literally assaulted Samuel lmaoo how was this not called . Nfl refs need to be held accountable this is clear pass interference pic.twitter.com/fiqomHrcIs — John (@iam_johnw) December 19, 2022

The Commanders fall to 7-6-1 following the controversial ending, dropping them into the basement of an ultra-competitive NFC East division with just three games left. The tight win improves the Giants to 8-5-1, giving them just an ounce of breathing room heading into the final stretch of the season.

The Dallas Cowboys lost a shootout in overtime to the Jacksonville Jaguars and are 10-4, while another Philadelphia Eagles win has the juggernauts at 13-1 to round out the best division in football.

Curtis Samuel and the Commanders will head to San Francisco to play the 49ers’ on Christmas Eve, before returning home to face the Cleveland Browns on New Year’s Day. The regular season ends against the division rival Cowboys on Jan. 7.

Although the Commanders are still alive in the NFC playoff picture, it’ll be difficult to rebound from a loss that will leave a bad taste across the organization following a fairly obvious missed call at the most crucial moment of the game.