Curtis Samuel and the Washington Commanders were the victims of a missed pass interference call in the waning moments of the Commanders’ 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night. Or, at least according to Twitter.

Samuel clearly looked to be interfered with on a crucial 4th and goal with under a minute left in regulation at FedEx Field, but didn’t get the call that would have had the Commanders on the one yard line, just a touchdown and two-point conversion away from knotting the game at 20.

Twitter was not happy at all following the alleged missed call, with analysts and personalities across the football world sharing their opinions on the play.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
New York Giants, Giants Week 15, Giants Commanders, Saquon Barkley, Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Giants studs and duds from Week 15 win vs. Washington Commanders

Tim Crean ·

Commanders, Commanders Week 15, Giants, Giants Commanders, Taylor Heinicke

4 Commanders most to blame after Week 15 loss vs. Giants

Enzo Flojo ·

Commanders, Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera’s stinging response to officiating in Commanders’ loss to Giants

Sam DiGiovanni ·

The Commanders fall to 7-6-1 following the controversial ending, dropping them into the basement of an ultra-competitive NFC East division with just three games left. The tight win improves the Giants to 8-5-1, giving them just an ounce of breathing room heading into the final stretch of the season.

The Dallas Cowboys lost a shootout in overtime to the Jacksonville Jaguars and are 10-4, while another Philadelphia Eagles win has the juggernauts at 13-1 to round out the best division in football.

Curtis Samuel and the Commanders will head to San Francisco to play the 49ers’ on Christmas Eve, before returning home to face the Cleveland Browns on New Year’s Day. The regular season ends against the division rival Cowboys on Jan. 7.

Although the Commanders are still alive in the NFC playoff picture, it’ll be difficult to rebound from a loss that will leave a bad taste across the organization following a fairly obvious missed call at the most crucial moment of the game.