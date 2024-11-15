The Washington Commanders are greatly exceeding expectations in 2024. Washington replaced nearly everything during the offseason, including a new ownership group and front office. The Commanders suffered a brutal loss in Week 11 against the Eagles, which puts them behind in the NFC East divisional race.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn dismissed speculation that QB Jayden Daniels was still affected by a rib injury he suffered earlier this season.

“Early on he was,” Quinn began when asked about the injury after the game, per The Athletic's Ben Standig. “Probably the first game back he started trending for sure better. But I think it is fair to say that the first game after Carolina, I'm not sure who that one was against, but that's an injury that tends to get better.”

When asked a follow-up question about whether the rib injury was impacting Daniels during Thursday's game, Quinn simply said “no.”

Daniels originally injured his rib during Week 7 against the Panthers. He missed the rest of that game due to the rib injury. Daniels returned the next week and beat Caleb Williams and the Bears on a last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass.

Ultimately it does not sound like the injury is cropping back up again. However, Commanders fans may want to monitor this situation closely over the next few weeks to gain additional evidence.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels brushes aside concerns about hand after super-glue treatment

Jayden Daniels' past rib injury was not the only health scare the Commanders faced on Thursday Night Football.

Daniels suffered a cut on his throwing hand during the game that was glued shut on the sidelines. When asked about it after the game, Daniels brushed off any concerns.

“I'm straight, just got a little cut,” Daniels said after the game, per The Athletic's Ben Standig.

When asked if something specific happened, like his hand being stepped on, Daniels gave a vague response.

“I can't even tell you, sometimes it's football,” Daniels declared.

Kaylee Hartung, the sideline reporter for Prime Video's Thursday night broadcasts, reported about the injury during the game.

“You got a quick look at Jayden Daniels’ hand,” Hartung said. “It appears he has a cut at the base between the pinky and right throwing hand. They were applying a sterile super glue that could quickly close that wound, and now he’s all bundled up.”

The injury did not appear to affect Daniels at all for the rest of the game. Thankfully, it does not appear to be anything serious and should not linger into next week.

Next up for the Commanders is a Week 12 matchup against the Cowboys.