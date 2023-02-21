Tyreek Hill is the latest former Kansas City Chiefs star to defend Eric Bieniemy amid criticism from LeSean McCoy.

Responding to McCoy’s Tuesday comments about Bieniemy—who left the Chiefs for the Washington Commanders after helping Kansas City to a pair of Vince Lombardi trophies as offensive coordinator—being unworthy of a head-coaching job, Hill alleged the former Pro Bowl running back turned analyst still holds a grudge against Bieniemy due to his largely failed stint wearing red and gold.

“Shady mad Eb told him tuck that ball 😂,” Hill wrote on Twitter.

McCoy signed with the Chiefs in 2019 after being released by the Buffalo Bills. He had 101 carries for 465 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games with Kansas City, nine of which came as a starter.

But McCoy was inactive for the final three games of the regular season and played just one snap on the Chiefs’ run to a Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers, benched due to alleged attitude problems stemming from his longtime penchant for fumbling.

“Shady” put the ball on the ground three times in Kansas City, drawing the ire of Bieniemy, who was in his second season as the team’s offensive coordinator after initially joining Andy Reid’s staff as running backs coach.

On Monday’s edition of Speak About, McCoy chastised Bieniemy’s decision to leave the Chiefs for a similar role with the Commanders after once again missing out on an available head-coaching gig.

“What’s his value? What makes him a good offensive coordinator?” McCoy said of Bieniemy. “See, the problem is a lot of these people that go on social media, ‘Oh, he should be the guy for the job,’ they haven’t played there. They haven’t been in the locker room. I’ve been in the room where he’s coaching.”

I wish him WELL but Washington don’t let the chiefs SUCCESS or coaching titles fool y’all… the traits or skills you need to be a good coordinator I haven’t seen or WITNESSED it … pic.twitter.com/Qtaes1irnx — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) February 21, 2023

Chiefs legend Jamaal Charles quickly came to Bieniemy’s defense on Twitter.

“I have to disagree with you Shady,” he wrote. “Bieniemy coach me 4 years I learned so many thing for EB and I still keep in contact with him a great husband and father. He deserves to be a head coach.”

The notion that Bieniemy has “nothing to do with the pass game” in Kansas City is flat-out wrong, by the way. It was Bieniemy who drew up the infamous “corn dog” plays that netted the Chiefs wide-open red-zone passing touchdowns during their second half comeback over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIV.

The bigger problem? McCoy, a glutton for attention-grabbing hot takes since joining the media world once his playing days ended in 2020, alleging that Bieniemy’s race is “not at all” related to his continued inability to get a head-coaching job.

Only McCoy knows for sure whether his criticism of Bieniemy is rooted in his ill-fated tenure with the Chiefs. Considering how Chiefs stars present and past have lauded Bieniemy on his way out the door and lambasted the NFL for failing to reward one of the most decorated offensive coordinators of the modern era, though, the answer seems obvious.