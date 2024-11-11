The football gods giveth (that unreal Week 8 Hail Mary win), and the football gods taketh away (this week's horrendous spot). Unfortunately for the Washington Commanders, the football gods weren't on their side in Week 10, as the referees completely botched the spot after a fourth-down Zach Ertz reception came up short with less than 90 seconds left on the clock.

The replay officials reviewed the spot, which was short of the line to gain, the play was upheld so the ruling on the field stood, forcing a Commanders' turnover on downs. Deservedly so, social media bedlam ensued.

“Did I just watch the refs give the game to the Steelers? Commanders down at 41, spotted at 42, they reviewed it, showed over and over ball is down at 41, didn’t reverse the call! Wow! Why have review if refs still cheat?”

“Commanders got hosed lmaoooo this is pretty clearly a first down and they missed the PI call before this play.”

“They also didn't call the play dead on a goal line fumble when forward progress had stopped, and missed a clear safety. Refs were bad all over this afternoon.”

The Steelers got the ball back, ran out the clock, and won the game, 28-27. Pittsburgh improved to 7-2 on the season and hold first place in the AFC North. The Commanders fell to 7-3 and are just behind the 7-2 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Commanders still in full control

Washington will have an opportunity for quick redemption on a short week. They travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in Week 11 during Thursday Night Football.

Head coach Dan Quinn laid out the harsh truth, also speaking about what veteran Bobby Wagner said to the team after the game.

“Bobby Wagner had spoken to the team about moments and opportunities,” Quinn said. “I thought he was absolutely spot-on because there were moments and there were opportunities. So this one stings badly, the team is absolutely all in for one another, and I love that about them, how tough we are. So it should sting. These are the ones that you gotta learn and turn quickly.”

While the bad spot didn't go the Commanders way, there are dozens of plays and countless one-on-one matchups for players to step up (or falter) for both teams.

Washington only managed 60 yards rushing on 22 carries for an abysmal 2.7 yards per carry. The Steelers ran 75 plays to the Commanders' 59 and dominated the time of possession, 36:11 to 23:49. The typically efficient Jayden Daniels completed just 17-of-34 passes for a career-worst 50% completion percentage.