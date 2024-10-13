Lamar Jackson won the battle, as his Baltimore Ravens took down Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in Week 6. However, even in defeat, Jackson sees strong NFL career in Daniels' future.

In the 30-23 loss, Daniels completed 24-of-35 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team with 22 yards rushing. After the game, Jackson said that Daniels, ‘proved that he's deserving of all the hype he gets,' via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

In turn, Jackson completed 20-of-26 passes for 323 yards, a touchdown and an interception. While Derrick Henry led the Ravens in rushing, Jackson still had a healthy 40 yards on the ground. Daniels gave Jackson his flowers too after the loss, noting how accomplished the quarterback already is, via Ben Standig of The Athletic.

“Great player. Two-time MVP for a reason,” Daniels said. “He had a great game. Keep in in the back of your mind like, ‘we gotta score.' Because they got a quarterback on their side who can score points too.”

Alongside his two MVPs, Lamar Jackson is also a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He has thrown for 17,093 yards and 134 touchdowns while running for 5,621 yards and 31 scores.

As Jayden Daniels begins his NFL career, he is hoping to match and eventually surpass Jackson in output. Through the first six weeks of the season, he has thrown for 1,404 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 322 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

The veteran may have been victorious in Week 6, but it wasn't all for naught. Jackson sees the vision the Commanders are building and knows they have found the right quarterback in Daniels. While his rookie season will see him face numerous challenges, Jackson thinks he's up for the task.

Washington's star rookie will get another chance to prove himself when the Commanders take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.