Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders are riding high coming into their Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the rookie quarterback will likely have to win without a key lineman. Right tackle Andrew Wylie isn't expected to play against T.J. Watt and a stellar Steelers defense due to a shoulder injury, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. While Wylie is still officially active, he won't start and will apparently only be used in an emergency.

Assuming he doesn't play, this will be Wylie's first missed game of the season as he makes his way through his second year with Washington. The 30-year-old spent the first five seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, so he's used to protecting dynamic quarterbacks. Wylie is backed up on the depth chart by veteran Trent Scott.

The Commanders' revamped offensive line has been a key factor in Daniels' rapid rise to prominence in his rookie season. Not only has Daniels received great protection, but the run game has been one of the best in the NFL with 163.9 yards per game. Washington is third in total yards per game, rushing yards per game and points per game.

On the other side, Pittsburgh's defense is stout as usual. The Steelers are especially strong against the run, allowing just 90.5 rushing yards per game. Mike Tomlin's crew is also second in points allowed per game at 14.9.

Watt isn't tracking to the 19 sacks he had in 2023, but he's still a game-changer on defense. He has 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as the leader of Pittsburgh's vaunted defensive unit.

This will be an intriguing matchup to watch between a pair of two-loss teams. Daniels' life will be a bit more difficult without Wylie, but offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will do his best to help his quarterback and make sure the absence doesn't matter. It will be a challenge against the Steelers' elite defense.