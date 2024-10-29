The New York Giants are not having the 2024 season they envisioned earlier this fall. New York lost to Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football with a score of 26-18. The Giants are now 2-6 heading into Week 9 and are hopelessly behind in the NFC playoff picture. Things could have been different if one play in the fourth quarter went differently.

T.J. Watt had a crucial strip-sack of Giants QB Daniel Jones late in the fourth quarter. The Giants had the ball down by eight points and driving with just under three minutes remaining in the game. Watt snuffed out any hope of a Giants comeback with the turnover.

Jones admitted that he made a mistake on the play.

“I needed to shift,” Jones said after the game, per Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “Theo was looking at the coverage and I didn’t shift him and Jermaine expected me chip, and he didn’t get that. That’s my fault.”

Watt had five tackles, two assists, and two sacks on Monday night. Alex Highsmith also logged two sacks on a night where Daniel Jones was under fire early and often.

The Giants expected something like this might happen. Brian Daboll hinted at it during an interview before the game.

“We could stay here for a long time talking about T.J. Watt,” Daboll said before the game. “He’s unbelievable. You watch his tape and all the turnovers that he has and the style that he plays with … I mean, he’s one of the best players in the league. He’s a dynamic football player. He’s a problem.’’

Fans roast Giants QB Daniel Jones for poor performance against Steelers

It sure seems like Giants fans are over the Daniel Jones experience.

Giants fans were critical of Jones for his poor performance on Monday Night Football. One play that particularly drew the ire of Giants fans was Jones' final pass of the night. He overthrew a pass intended for Devin Singletary that was intercepted by the Steelers, officially ending the game.

Jones admitted he made a mistake in this situation as well, making it two huge mistakes in the final three minutes of the game.

“I overthrew him,” Jones admitted after the game, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post.

“It's very frustrating. We hurt ourselves a lot tonight, and that's the most frustrating part about it,” Jones added. “We've got to be more detailed, starting with me. Some of the good stuff that happened was negated by mistakes.”

Jones went 24-of-38 for 264 yards and one interception on the night. He also lost a fumble on the aforementioned T.J. Watt strip-sack.

It certainly feels like the Giants will do whatever it takes to move on from Daniel Jones during the offseason.